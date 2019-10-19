19 Oct 2019

MINUJUSTH completes its mandate, putting an end to 15 consecutive years of peacekeeping in Haiti

Report
from UN Mission for Justice Support in Haiti
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original

Port-au-Prince, 15 October 2019 - The United Nations Mission for Justice Support in Haiti (MINUJUSTH) completed its mandate on 15 October 2019, bringing to a close 15 consecutive years of peacekeeping in the country. MINUJUSTH, which started operations in October 2017, was preceded by a larger and more robust mission, the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH), that was deployed in June 2004.

Throughout these fifteen years, the United Nations peacekeeping missions worked closely with national authorities, civil society, national and international partners and the rest of the UN family to help develop and professionalize the national police force, strengthen judicial processes and build capacity in the area of human rights, thus fostering an environment conducive to the country’s development.

As of 16 October 2019, the UN family will, through a new configuration, continue to support Haiti in its drive to accomplish its national development priorities and consolidate the hard-fought gains.

MINUJUSTH’s mandate focused on the areas of security, rule of law and human rights. To know more about the work implemented by the mission during the last 24 months, please kindly click on the link towards the infographic 24 months of MINUJUSTH:

