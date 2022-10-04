Migrant Returns and Reception Assistance in Haiti | Air and Sea | September 2022

OVERVIEW

In September 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti provided reception and post-arrival assistance to 478 adult and child migrants repatriated to Haiti by both air and sea to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien. This amounts to 21,215 repatriations in 2022, and is in addition to nearly 20,000 migrants returned and assisted in 2021. In contrast to 2021 and earlier months in 2022, when the vast majority of migrants were returned by the United States, the largest group of returned migrants in September 2022 were returned by flight from Turks & Caicos, followed by the United States, with smaller but nevertheless substantial proportions returned by other countries and territories in the region. A number of migrants were returned after being intercepted at sea by the United States Coast Guard.

The number of migrants repatriated in September 2022 (478) is much lower than preceding months, and almost 15 times smaller than in the same period the previous year (6,980). This is explained by the current context in Haiti, marked by generalized violence fuelled by violent protests and civil unrest, an increase in criminal activity, kidnappings and shootings, widespread gang warfare, both in the Metropolitan Area of Port-au-Prince and other regions around the country. In addition, fuel shortages have had a direct impact on transportation and made it much more difficult to travel around the country. As a result, most repatriations have been put on hold.