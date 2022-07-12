Migrant Returns and Reception Assistance in Haiti | Air and Sea | June 2022

OVERVIEW

In June 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti provided reception and post-arrival assistance to 1,896 adult and child migrants repatriated to Haiti by both air and sea to Port- au-Prince and Cap-Haïtien. This is in addition to nearly 20,000 returned migrants assisted in 2021. Compared to 2021 and to the previous month of May 2022, when the vast majority of migrants were returned by the United States, in June 2022 similar numbers of migrants were returned on flights from the United States, Cuba and Turks and Caicos Islands. A small number of migrants were also returned after being intercepted at sea by the United States Coast Guard. The total number of migrants repatriated so far in 2022 (19,099) has almost reached the total number of migrants repatriated in the whole 2021 (19,629).

Most returned migrants assisted by IOM were previously residing in Chile or Brazil - where several child returnees were born - and were returned by the United States after journeying northward. Smaller proportions of returnees migrated more recently, particularly through sea routes in the Caribbean. Those departing Haiti more recently report leaving due to a combination of factors, including lack of income and job opportunities, insufficient access to basic services, the impact of natural disasters (including the earthquake of 14 August 2021, which strongly impacted Haiti’s southern departments), violence and insecurity, political instability and more.