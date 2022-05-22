Migrant Returns and Reception Assistance in Haiti | Air and Sea | April 2022

In April 2022, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti provided reception and post-arrival assistance to 2,923 adult and child migrants repatriated to Haiti by both air and sea to Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien. This is in addition to nearly 20,000 migrants returned and assisted in 2021. Similar to 2021 and to the previous month of March 2022, the vast majority returned in April 2022 were returned by flight from the United States, while smaller proportions were returned by other countries and territories in the region. Á small number of migrants were returned after being intercepted at sea by the United States Coast Guard.

Most returned migrants assisted by IOM were previously residing in Chile or Brazil - where several child returnees were born - and were returned by the United States after journeying northward. Smaller proportions of returnees migrated more recently, particularly through sea routes in the Caribbean. Those departing Haiti more recently report leaving due to a combination of factors, including lack of income and job opportunities, insufficient access to basic services, the impact of natural disasters (including the earthquake of 14 August 2021, which strongly impacted Haiti's southern departments), violence and insecurity, political instability and more.