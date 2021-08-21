Media Advisory: Acting Deputy Humanitarian Chief Ramesh Rajasingham to visit Haiti

WHO: Ramesh Rajasingham, Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to Haiti

WHEN: 22-25 August 2021

WHERE: Les Cayes and a site for the internally displaced in Port-au-Prince

On 14 August a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti’s south peninsula. Nearly 2,200 people have been killed, and at least 10,000 injured. The figures are likely to continue to climb. The quake was followed by Tropical Depression Grace that caused flooding in the quake-affected areas. At least 650,000 people are estimated to need humanitarian assistance.

Acting ASG/DERC Rajasingham will draw international attention to the increasing needs in Haiti. During field visits, he will meet with internally displaced people, local authorities and national and international responders. He is also expected to meet national authorities and diplomatic representatives in Port-au-Prince.

For further information, please contact:

Delphine Vakunta, Port-au-Prince, +509 37 02 5790, vakunta@un.org Zoe Paxton, OCHA New York, + 1 917 297 1542, paxton@un.org Vanessa Huguenin, OCHA Geneva, +41 79 202 68 44, huguenin@un.org