Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Haiti

A 5.9 Earthquake struck the North-West of Haiti on Saturday October 6th 8:20pm, affecting communes in the North-West and the Artibonite departments. 17 deaths were reported by Monday, 9 in Port-de-Paix, 1 in St. Louis North (North-West) and 7 in Gros Morne (Artibonite). At least 333 people are injured, most of them in hospitals in the North West, Artibonite and North departments. According to initial assessments, 7783 families need urgent humanitarian assistance, due to the partial or total destruction of their homes.

In the city of Gros-Morne, department of Artibonite, 42 institutional buildings, schools, churches and other service instructions, are either heavily or slightly damaged. Also, four national and private schools are destroyed in the city of Pilate, North Department of Haiti.

National Emergency Operations Center (COUN) and Departmental Emergency Operation Center in the North West are activated. In addition, Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is coordinating response activities together with UN Agencies and Humanitarian Community to support the government.

Current PAHO actions include evacuations by helicopters, surgeons being mobilized to the field and 2 PAHO teams doing assessments and distributing emergency kits.