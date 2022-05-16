Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (9 - 15 May 2022) As of 16 May 2022

CENTRAL AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN: FOOD SECURITY

KEY FIGURES

12.7M PEOPLE IN 5 COUNTRIES IPC PHASE 3 (CRISIS) FOOD INSECURITY OR WORSE

According to the Global Network Against Food Crises’ 2022 Global Report on Food Crises, rising food prices, the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic effects, extreme weather and high insecurity drove nearly a million more people into Crisis levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) in El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras and Nicaragua in 2021.

The increase from 11.8 million foodinsecure people in 2020 to 12.7 million in 2021 saw all five countries reach six-year highs, populations that had already been growing in Central America prior to the November 2020 impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota. The economic impacts of COVID-19 containment measures lasted well into 2021, as the pandemic precipitated one of the region’s worst recessions and exacerbated existing structural problems. Haiti’s situation was marked by violence as well as the August 7.2-magnitude earthquake and Tropical Storm Grace in the south. While there was a slight decrease in the number of people in Phase 3 from September 2021 thanks to improved food availability due to harvests, the population in Emergency (IPC Phase 4) food insecurity increased after the impacts of the earthquake and tropical storm.