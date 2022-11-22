Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (14 - 20 November 2022) as of 21 November

HAITI: FLASH APPEAL

KEY FIGURES

1.4M PEOPLE IN HAITI TARGETED BY THE FLASH APPEAL

Sources:

- UN System in Haiti

The United Nations and partners have launched an appeal for $145.6 million to support the country's emergency response to a cholera outbreak and other humanitarian emergencies. The objective is to provide life-saving assistance to 1.4 million people living in the most affected areas.

According to PAHO/WHO, between 300,000 and 500,000 people are at risk of contracting the disease and nearly 40 per cent of suspected cases are children under 15 years of age. The cholera crisis has hit already vulnerable populations hardest.

The latest food security analysis for Haiti shows that 4.7 million people, nearly half the population, are experiencing high levels of food insecurity, with 19,200 people facing catastrophic levels of hunger, the first time this has happened in recent history.

The situation is very concerning as the resurgence of cholera is occurring in a complex socio-political context added to a security and humanitarian crises that have paralyzed the country since September 2022.

PANAMA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

KEY FIGURES

32K+ CHILDREN CROSSED THE DARIEN GAP SINCE THE BEGINNING OF 2022

Sources:

- UNICEF

According to UNICEF, since the beginning of 2022, the number of migrant children crossing on foot the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama has hit an alltime high. From January to October, some 32,488 children trekked through the dangerous jungle, surpassing the total figure recorded for 2021 by 10 per cent. Additionally, a record number of unaccompanied children, estimated to be around 900, crossed the Darien Gap in 2022, quadrupling the previous year’s total.

From January to October 2022, some 211,355 migrants made their way through the Darien Gap to continue to their destination. Children, who represent 15 per cent of people on the move, are deprived for months if not years of education, health and nutrition services, and even of their identity documents.

EL SALVADOR: VOLCANO

KEY FIGURES

EXPLOSIONS REGISTERED AS OF 20 NOVEMBER

Sources:

- Government of El Salvador

On 16 November, the Civil Protection of El Salvador issued an alert for the Usulután and San Miguel departments, in the east of the country, due to an increase in activity from the Chaparrastique/San Miguel volcano. The volcano has remained active since it erupted in December 2013, but has recently increased with slight explosions and gas and water vapor emissions, creating gases and ash fall, which could lead to slight discomfort in respiration. The population living withing a 3-kilometer radius was asked to suspend agricultural, commercial and touristic activities as well as to consider wearing masks to minimize respiratory issues.

According to the report of the Observatorio de Amenazas y Recursos Naturales, up to Sunday, 20 November, 62 explosions were registered, accompanied by gas, ashes and vapor emissions, with an average height of 500 meters. In view of the situation in the eastern part of the country, the warning is maintained for the departments of Usulután and San Miguel, with particular attention to the municipalities of San Jorge, Chinameca and San Rafael Oriente.