Latin America & the Caribbean - Development & Disaster Risk Reduction, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Countries in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) experience a range of natural hazards, including droughts, earthquakes, floods, forest fires, hurricanes, landslides, tsunamis, and volcanoes. In FY 2020, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported programs that improved emergency preparedness and response capacity at local, national, and regional levels; provided multipurpose cash assistance to vulnerable households; and supported communities to improve and restore livelihoods.

  • USAID/BHA provided more than $43.1 million in FY 2020 to support disaster risk reduction (DRR) activities in LAC.

  • Through a regional program, USAID/BHA maintained a network of 29 disaster risk management specialists in LAC, as well as more than 400 surge staff, to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacity for natural disasters.

  • In the Caribbean, USAID/BHA supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue bolstering the capacity of Red Cross national societies to respond to emergencies in 10 countries.

  • With more than $5.8 million in FY 2020 funding, USAID/BHA supported six partner organizations to implement DRR and coordination activities in Haiti.

  • USAID/BHA also supported activities to strengthen community preparedness and response capacity for earthquakes, forest fires, volcanoes, and other natural disasters, including in Central America, Colombia, and Peru. Separately, USAID/BHA supported activities to strengthen agricultural sustainability in drought-prone areas of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

In LAC in FY 2020, USAID/BHA supported DRR activities in Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Mexico, Peru, and Trinidad and Tobago.

