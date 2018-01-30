The Lambi Fund of Haiti to offer programs to improve family livelihoods and create income-generating opportunities for smallholder farmers in Kavayon, Manich and Okay, Haiti

Washington, D.C. - The Lambi Fund of Haiti, located in Washington D.C. and Port au Prince, Haiti, will launch 9 various projects with smallholder farmers in Kavayon, Manich and Okay to improve family livelihoods and create income-generating opportunities in the southwest corridor of Haiti.

The project is funded by a $ 139,321 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation of Battle Creek, Michigan.

"We are thankful for the partnership with the W. K. Kellogg Foundation that will result in enhancing potential for livelihood and working out of poverty for families in farming communities working together to change the course of their lives. We welcome the Foundation's approach to focus on the corridor maximizing opportunities for that region of the South of Haiti." said Marie Marthe Saint Cyr, Executive Director of the Lambi Fund of Haiti.

Efforts will focus on assisting local organizations with agricultural infrastructure, capacity building, ox-plowing services, agricultural transformation that contribute to improve food security and farming efforts.

Projects will vary in all three areas and a total of 7 partner organizations in Haiti will benefit. These partner organizations vetted by the Lambi Fund's board will receive much needed aid to strengthen their livelihoods. The projects will include community fund for KOFEKA woman organization, ODRO mill transformation for rice, UPLADEP storage of grain, animal husbandry (goat), oxen and ox-plow, and 120,000 seedlings for planting addressing concerns with the environment.

These projects will provide much needed aid to these organizations that were devastated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and continue to face uncertain weather patterns due to climate change.

About the Lambi Fund of Haiti

Founded jointly in 1994 by Haitians and Americans, the Lambi Fund of Haiti is a unique grassroots organization whose mission is to assist the popular, democratic movements in Haiti. Its goal is to help strengthen civil society in Haiti as a necessary foundation for democracy and development.

The Lambi Fund has developed a bottom-up approach to development. The approach engages communities in a democratic process whereby communities themselves decide what is most important to their own development. In addition to financial and technical support, Lambi provides workshops on leadership, community organizing, democratic principles and gender equity. Lambi programs have impacted over 2 million Haitians, which is 20% of Haiti's entire population and has planted over 2 million trees since 2006. For more information, visit www.lambifund.org.

About the W.K. Kellogg Foundation

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), founded in 1930 as an independent, private foundation by breakfast cereal pioneer Will Keith Kellogg, is among the largest philanthropic foundations in the United States. Guided by the belief that all children should have an equal opportunity to thrive, WKKF works with communities to create conditions for vulnerable children so they can realize their full potential in school, work and life.

The Kellogg Foundation is based in Battle Creek, Michigan, and works throughout the United States and internationally, as well as with sovereign tribes. Special emphasis is paid to priority places where there are high concentrations of poverty and where children face significant barriers to success. WKKF priority places in the U.S. are in Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico and New Orleans; and internationally are in Mexico and Haiti. For more information, visit www.wkkf.org.