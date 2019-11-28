28 Nov 2019

LAC Food Security Outlook October 2019 to May 2020

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (405.85 KB)

Sociopolitical unrest affects food insecurity in Haiti

KEY MESSAGES

• In Haiti, livelihoods continue to deteriorate, and poor households are facing Stress (IPC Phase 2) and Crisis (IPC Phase 3) food security outcomes. Despite favorable rainfall conditions for good harvests, sources of income for the poorest households and trade flows are disrupted due to the ongoing civil unrest. Household’s purchasing power continue to deteriorate, due to high prices of food and depreciation of the gourde.

• In Central America, the high demand for casual labor has begun, temporarily improving food access. However, poor households who faced losses in Primera harvest with reduced labor opportunities and limited stocks will be in Stress (IPC Phase 2) and those engaging in negative coping strategies will be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3).

• Rainfall anomalies affected Primera crops across the Dry Corridor, particularly in Honduras and in Nicaragua, impacting stocks at household level as well as national supply. In other areas the Postrera has normally been developed. The neutral conditions of the El Niño event for 2020 forecasts a normal first rainy season, benefitting the start of the 2020 Primera.

• In Central America, maize and bean markets remain supplied. Maize and bean prices follow seasonal trends, with maize prices remain above average and bean prices below average. In Haiti, market activity has been disrupted by political instability and prices are showing a steep increase.

