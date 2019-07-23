LAC Food Security Outlook June 2019 to January 2020

Irregular rainfall continues to affect poorest households in the Central American Dry Corridor and Haiti

KEY MESSAGES

• Irregular rainfall and higher than average temperatures caused by El Niño event are likely to induce crop losses in the Dry Corridor for the Primera agricultural campaign. Average basic grain production is expected in the rest of the region.

• In Central America, prices of maize are showing increases since June as the lean season is beginning and will remain high until the Primera harvest in September, but they are likely to remain above average during through January 2020. Meanwhile the red beans will remain stable and below average. In Haiti, markets are well supplied, both in local and imported products.

Although the price of imported rice remains above average, it remains stable compared to other products.

• The maize and bean harvest have started in Haiti, particularly in Grand’Anse, Nippes and the Southern Wet Mountains. While in the irrigated plains, maize and beans harvest are likely to be average, the drought-prone areas, including the Far North and coastal areas (Nippes, South) are likely to see significant crop losses.

• Currently, in Central America, the income generation for the poorest households depends on the sale of their labor for basic grain crop preparation. In Guatemala, small coffee farmers who have not been able to recover from the coffee rust crisis were affected by the low selling prices of the 2018-2019 season.

• Poor households will continue to depend on the market and rely on coping strategies to access nonfood basic needs and will be facing Stress (IPC, Phase 2) food security outcomes. However, in Guatemala and Haiti, Crisis (IPC, Phase 3) outcomes will continue to affect the areas most affected by irregular rainfall, where the poorest households engage in negative coping strategies to access food.