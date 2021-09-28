IRC announces aid to Haitian organizations for recovery efforts

Port-au-Prince, Haiti, September 27, 2021 — As recovery efforts continue in Haiti more than one month after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that devastated the country in mid-August---and after the affectations caused by the tropical storm Grace---the International Rescue Committee (IRC) updated on its support to strengthen the work of local organizations.

Gina Bramucci, Director of Strategic Initiatives at the IRC, said:

"The IRC has a history of supporting Haiti, starting operations with an emergency response after the 2010 earthquake, and continuing the work in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The country has a strong network of civil society organizations that have been working to respond to the needs of communities, including during crises. After the earthquake, we reached out to former partners to hear from them about their needs and how we could best support their response. We are standing in solidarity with those partners and leaders in the response, and providing rapid funding to help them in their existing efforts."

The IRC's response will fund the efforts of three Haitian organizations to implement a variety of activities to satisfy priority needs within the next three months: