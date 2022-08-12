IOM Response to Internally Displaced Persons in Haiti (10 august 2022)

Since March 2020, an alarming increase in violence has caused the displacement of tens of thousands of families in urban and peri-urban areas of Port-au-Prince. OCHA estimates that approximately 1.5 million people, or nearly 50 percent of the capital's population, are directly affected by the violence, with restricted freedom of movement and access to basic services, and 4.5 million who need humanitarian assistance. Following clashes in the neighborhoods of Bel Air (2020) and Martissant (2021), IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) estimated that seventeen thousand people had to flee their homes in fear of their lives and were displaced in sites and host communities across the metropolitan area as of June 2021. More recently, 43,332 individual displacement movements took place between April 23 and July 22, according to estimates by IOM and the Directorate General of Civil Protection (DGPC) through DTM’s early warning system. Of these, 35,000 were triggered by armed clashes between rival gangs (400 Mawozo / Gpep and Chen Mechan / G9) in the municipalities of Croix-des-Bouquets, Cité Soleil and Tabarre in April and May, while a new wave of violence affected the commune of Cité Soleil since July 8 causing over 3,000 new displacements.