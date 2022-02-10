IOM Haiti: IDP Assistance in Urban Areas, 7 February 2022

Since March 2020, the alarming increase in violence has led to the displacement of hundreds of families in the urban and peri-urban areas of Port-au-Prince. According to OCHA, there are currently 1.5 million people affected by ongoing violence in Haiti, 19,000 internally displaced and 1.1 million in need of assistance. When gang violence griped whole neighborhoods of Haiti´s capital city of Portau-Prince in June 2021, thousands of people had to flee their homes to save their lives.

In close coordination and collaboration with the General Directorate for Civil Protection (DGPC in French) and the national Housing and Public Building Construction Unit (UCLBP in French), IOM has been relocating displaced persons from several sites, allowing displaced families to return to communities and to allow the occupied sites to return to their original purpose.

Relocation assistance is provided by IOM to IDPs through a cash-for-rent scheme, under which a set amount is made available for each family to choose and rent a space for one year. In addition to the one-year rental subsidy,

IOM provides additional support to the most vulnerable including transportation, medical and psychosocial support, as well as a short training to help beneficiaries develop an income-generating activity.