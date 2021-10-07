IOM Assistance for Haitian returnees, 6 October 2021

Since Sunday, 19 September, over seven thousand Haitians aboard different flights out of the U.S have landed in Port-auPrince, with an estimated 400 per day. As of 22 September, there are flights carrying returneesto Cap-Haitien as well.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti is on the ground offering much-needed support to all the migrants being repatriated. Between 1 February and 15 September 2021, IOM had already assisted 2,140 Haitian migrants repatriated via 37 flights from the US.