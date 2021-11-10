IOM Assistance for Haitian Returnees, 19 September - 27 October 2021

Since Sunday, 19 September, over eight thousand Haitians aboard different flights out of the US have landed in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien, with an estimated 100 per day. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Haiti is on the ground offering much-needed support to all the migrants being repatriated. Between 1 February and 15 September 2021, IOM had already assisted 2,140 Haitian migrants repatriated via 37 flights from the US.