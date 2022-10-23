Internal Displacement Report - Displaced population in host communities as of 1 September 2022

Since June 2021, an upsurge in violent confrontations between gangs has generated a situation of generalized insecurity in several communes of the Metropolitan Area of Port-au-Prince (ZMPP) and displaced tens of thousands of people. Insecurity in the capital, which accelerated following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, has aggravated the already dire economic and political conditions confronting Haiti. The Haitian Directorate-General for Civil Protection (Direction Générale de la Protection Civile, DGPC) and IOM’s Displacement Monitoring Matrix (DTM) recorded 47,129 new displacement movements in the ZMPP between 23 April and 23 August 2022. As of 1 September 2022, 66,211 people (15,492 households) remain displaced in 160 host communities/neighbourhoods in the ZMPP. Violence in the capital also prompted large numbers of people to flee to the southern regions of Haiti: the DGPC and DTM identified 9,252 individuals in the Sud and Grand’ Anse départements displaced by insecurity in the capital.

On 14 August 2021 an earthquake with an epicenter approximately 13 km southeast of Petit-Trou de Nippes struck the departments of Nippes, South and Grand’Anse. This earthquake caused the death of 2,246 people, as well as significant damage and destruction to more than 115,000 homes, and affected over 800,000 people. IOM’s DTM and the DGPC estimate that 13,657 people in 51 host communities in the départements of Sud and Grand’ Anse are currently displaced as a result of the earthquake.

The DGPC and DTM thus identified a total of 89,370 individuals (21,354 households) residing amongst host communities in Haiti. The considerable majority of IDPs living in host communities (83%) fled urban violence afflicting the ZMPP, while a smaller share (16%) - mainly in Sud and Grand Anse - were displaced by disasters. Notably, half (50%) of IDPs living in host communities in Grand’ Anse and 20 per cent in Sud fled gang related violence afflicting Port-au-Prince.