Information Sheet on Internal Displacement - Metropolitan Area of Port-au-Prince and Grand Sud - 1 September 2022

Since June 2021, an upsurge in violent confrontations between gangs has generated a situation of generalized insecurity in several communes of the Metropolitan Area of Port-au-Prince (ZMPP) and displaced tens of thousands of people. Insecurity in the capital, which accelerated following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, has aggravated the already dire economic and political conditions confronting Haiti. The Haitian Directorate-General for Civil Protection (Direction Générale de la Protection Civile, DGPC) and IOM’s Displacement Monitoring Matrix (DTM) recorded 47,129 new displacement movements in the ZMPP between 23 April and 23 August 2022. As of 1 September 2022 in the ZMPP, 87,895 individuals have been displaced by gang violence, including 21,684 in 36 spontaneous sites and 66,211 in 160 host communities/neighbourhoods. Violence in the capital also prompted large numbers of people to flee to the southern regions of Haiti: the DGPC and DTM identified 9,252 individuals amongst 51 host communities in the Sud and Grand’ Anse départements displaced by insecurity in the capital.

On 14 August 2021 an earthquake with an epicenter approximately 13 km southeast of Petit-Trou de Nippes struck the departments of Nippes, South and Grand’Anse. This earthquake caused the death of 2,246 people, as well as significant damage and destruction to more than 115,000 homes, and affected over 800,000 people. IOM’s DTM and the DGPC estimate that 16,185 are currently displaced in the departments of Sud and Grand Anse as a result of the earthquake, including 2,528 in 35 sites and 13,657 in 51 host communal sectors.