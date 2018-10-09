Information Bulletin Haiti: Earthquake

The situation

According to the Technical Unit of Seismology, a 5.9-magitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday, 6 October 2018 at 20:12 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Its epicenter 20km north of Port-de-Paix (north-west) at a depth of 15 km.

The earthquake was felt across most of Haiti’s departments and its capital Port-au Prince (West department) and in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and it was followed by two aftershocks. The DPC did not issue a tsunami alert after the earthquake.

According to the latest information1 from the DPC, the earthquake reportedly caused 15 deaths, injured 333 people and potentially affected more than 7,000 houses (damage assessments are ongoing); additionally, the DPC reported that a cultural centre in Gros-Morne collapsed, and the façade of a police precinct in Port-de-Paix was destroyed by the earthquake. The departments of Artibonite, North-West (including Tortuga Island) and North were the most affected.

The DPC is currently leading the damage assessments and response operations in the area and requesting that all humanitarian actors coordinate closely with the national system. The damage assessments are ongoing, and the information on the earthquake’s impact on the affected communities will be updated as more data is gathered.