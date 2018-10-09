09 Oct 2018

Information Bulletin Haiti: Earthquake

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 09 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (194.61 KB)

The situation

According to the Technical Unit of Seismology, a 5.9-magitude earthquake on the Richter scale occurred on Saturday, 6 October 2018 at 20:12 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Its epicenter 20km north of Port-de-Paix (north-west) at a depth of 15 km.

The earthquake was felt across most of Haiti’s departments and its capital Port-au Prince (West department) and in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and it was followed by two aftershocks. The DPC did not issue a tsunami alert after the earthquake.

According to the latest information1 from the DPC, the earthquake reportedly caused 15 deaths, injured 333 people and potentially affected more than 7,000 houses (damage assessments are ongoing); additionally, the DPC reported that a cultural centre in Gros-Morne collapsed, and the façade of a police precinct in Port-de-Paix was destroyed by the earthquake. The departments of Artibonite, North-West (including Tortuga Island) and North were the most affected.

The DPC is currently leading the damage assessments and response operations in the area and requesting that all humanitarian actors coordinate closely with the national system. The damage assessments are ongoing, and the information on the earthquake’s impact on the affected communities will be updated as more data is gathered.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.