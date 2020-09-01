Hurricane Laura - Information Bulletin no. 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Hurricane Laura tied the 1856 Last Island hurricane as the strongest hurricane ever recorded in Louisiana.

Hurricane Laura was the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Laura first hit the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm. It then moved across Hispaniola, killing 31 people in Haiti and 4 in the Dominican Republic. The storm then moved across Cuba, prompting tropical storm warnings and the evacuation of more than 260,000 people.

AmCross mobilized nearly 1,000 trained disaster workers to support relief efforts on the ground or virtually.

No funding support has been activated by the IFRC. The production of Info Bulletins for these storms will be discontinued.

CONTEXT

Hurricane Laura

Laura first hit the Lesser Antilles and brushed Puerto Rico as a tropical storm, then moved across the island of Hispaniola, killing 31 people in Haiti and four in the Dominican Republic. The storm then moved across the length of Cuba, prompting tropical storm warnings and the evacuation of more than 260,000 people. Subsequently, the outer rainbands extended into the Florida Keys and South Florida. Laura then moved across the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening slowly at first, before a period of rapid intensification on August 26. That day, Laura became a major hurricane, and later attained peak winds of 150 mph (240 km/h), making it a strong Category 4 hurricane.

Early on August 27, Laura made landfall near peak intensity on Cameron, Louisiana. This was the tenth-strongest United States hurricane landfall by windspeed on record. The storm killed at least 22 people in the United States and inflicted an estimated 8.7 billion American dollars in insured damage on southwestern Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

Laura began to weaken quickly after moving inland due to frictional displacement and shear created by the trough that caused Hurricane Marco to dissipate two days earlier. While over northern Louisiana, Laura weakened to tropical storm status. Early on August 28, the storm weakened further, dropping to tropical depression status while over Arkansas. By that time, it was moving north-northeastward ahead of the westerly flow. Over the next day, Laura turned further east and eventually degenerated to a post-tropical cyclone over Kentucky on August 29.

Laura, the strongest storm to hit Louisiana since 1856, has left severe damage to high-voltage transmission lines and other key infrastructure. The category 4 hurricane, damaged or destroyed about 500 electric poles and restoring power will be a long process. According to power outage tracking website poweroutage.us, over 309,000 customers remain without power in Louisiana. Some 54,000 are still impacted in East Texas.