Helping Hand for Relief and Development assists victims of Haiti earthquake, reminiscent of 2010

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021/PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is providing humanitarian relief to Haitians affected by the August 14th earthquake that rocked the cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie. HHRD teams in Haiti have distributed 300 packages containing food, water, medicine, and other essentials. With more than 2,000 dead and 12,000 injured, Haitians are reminded of the devastating earthquake of 2010 that hit on the same fault line.

This month's earthquake is starkly like 2010; with over 53,000 homes destroyed there is immediate need for shelter and household items. HHRD teams in are in Les Caynes and the Department of Nippes providing essentials to families in need. The people of Haiti have been suffering a slew of natural disasters following the 2010 earthquake which included the cholera outbreak and Hurricane Mathew in 2016.

HHRD immediately launched its Haiti Earthquake Emergency Relief fund to assist with food, water, shelter, and medicine in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake. During the Emergency Relief phase in January 2010, HHRD organized 59 rotational clinics treating around 20,000 people with doctors from USA who volunteered their services. Our Seasonal, Healthcare, Orphan Support, Water for Life, Skills Development and Shelter Village programs have provided upliftment to the people of Haiti. Furthermore, our Youth for Haiti program has allowed countless college students the opportunity to witness first-hand the humanitarian efforts of HHRD.

Those who are interested in learning more about HHRD's Haiti Earthquake Relief efforts can visit www.hhrd.org/haiti

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past 10 years. HHRD is a member of InterAction and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human sufferings in emergency and disastrous situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. We also have partners ranging from small community support groups to national alliances along with our international networks. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

