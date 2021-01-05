Haiti/LAC Region: Gaps and Needs Analysis (GNA), Assessment and recommendations report, November 2020

1. Executive Summary

GNA Definition

The GNA is a series of interviews with the identified logistics coordinators or operations directors of organisations that have humanitarian logistics operations in country. It is conducted by an experienced team, supported by the Global Logistics Cluster, and aims to identify the broad logistics gaps and the bottlenecks being faced. Should the GNA report identify gaps and needs, the WFP Country Office (CO) can use the report and its recommendations to advocate accordingly to the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and the government.

The overall objective of this exercise is to confirm whether the logistics context and priorities in Haiti have evolved since last year; provide sufficient feedback to review and update the Logistics Sector’s concept of operation (Conops); and contribute to the Humanitarian Response Plan for 2021 (under the leadership of OCHA Haiti).

1.1. Key points of primary analysis

The GNA exercise was conducted within the period of 10 days with 29 partners invited out, including the Government counterparts that are sector leads in Haiti. A total of 17 expressions of interest were received and on line meetings were held.

The profile of the rest of the invited partners varies from National NGOs to UN Agencies (see further analysis later in this document).

Haiti has no formal cluster activated, but it has functional sectorial working groups, including the Logistics Sector. In addition, OCHA is running the Intersectoral working group (as a coordination mechanism).

The Logistics Sector (LS) has taken over the Logistics Cluster, last activated in 2012, and was fully operational during hurricane Matthew response in 2016.

The LS is under the leadership of the national disaster management organisation (NDMO), the DGPC (Direction Générale de la Protection Civile) and co-lead by WFP. It provides information management and coordination services through regular meetings. The overall feedback provided by partners through this exercise confirms its effectiveness in providing overall relevant logistics updates (maps, access constraints), as well as providing support through appropriate responses to ad-hoc requests.

The GNA provided an opportunity from interviewed partners to submit constructive criticism and/or areas for improvement of the LS.

No major logistics gaps were highlighted except the usual lack of appropriate storage infrastructure in field locations and the poor road network combined with insecurity that usually affects access to last mile locations.

A few partners highlighted having issues with custom clearance delays, but further analysis will be required to understand the challenges on a case-by-case basis.

More in-depth results for specific logistics topics can be found further in this report.

1.2. Recommendations

All interviewed partners agree that Haiti has major logistical challenges, from a poor road network to limited storage capacities due to little or no infrastructures available in areas of interventions.

Based on these initial findings, it is recommended to improve the information management mechanism with an increase in the level of updated information about the overall country logistics capacity. This could be best achieved by conducting a country wide Logistics Capacity Assessment (the most recent was conducted in 2012, with ports section updated in 2016). Priority should be given to the departments that have just been listed as priority area of intervention for the HRP 2021 (Humanitarian Response Plan).