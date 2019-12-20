20 Dec 2019

Haitians face their harshest test yet

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Dec 2019 View Original

By UN HUMANITARIAN

An economic crisis was the last thing Haitians needed in their lives. Decades of climate shocks and disease outbreaks had already been chipping away at their ability to cope with disasters.

The latest crisis began when the Government stepped down in March this year. Essential services such water, electricity and health care came to a halt. Bilateral aid and investment were suspended, and Haiti’s economy began to plummet. Since then, protests and violent clashes have led to insecurity, making it difficult for aid workers to access the most vulnerable people.

Food has become unaffordable for most people. The price of a basic food basket – rice, wheat flour, maize, beans, sugar and vegetable oil – has shot up by 34 per cent since the beginning of the year.

