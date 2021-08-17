Haitian team launches emergency response to earthquake

On August 14, a powerful earthquake brought destruction and devastation to the people of Haiti. Relying on past experiences in emergency earthquake response, Humanity & Inclusion will intervene.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Haiti early Saturday morning, resulting in death, injury, and severe damage. According to the National Emergency Operations Center, the disaster has resulted in about 1,300 deaths and 5,700 people with injuries.

With an epicenter about 8 miles from Petit Trou de Nippes, the most affected areas are the South, Nippes and Grande Anse regions of Haiti, where hundreds of homes, schools and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. Beyond the risks caused by the tremor, Haiti remains under alert for Tropical Storm Grace's arrival later today, including possible storm surges in the coming days.

Assessing Needs

The most pressing needs are for medical attention and care for the wounded. Hospitals are overwhelmed by the heightened demand, piling atop the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and damages sustained to their buildings. Several have called for emergency reinforcement.

In any natural disaster, people with disabilities, women, children and aging people are the most likely to be negatively affected. During the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit the country in 2010, Humanity & Inclusion teams saw the devastating effect on these populations. Between 2,000 and 4,000 people had limbs amputated from injuries caused by the 2010 earthquake. More than 90,000 people received rehabilitation care to prevent the onset of permanent injuries. Humanity & Inclusion teams say this situation could be similar.

“From our previous experience, we’re expecting an enormous need for rehabilitation,” says Anissa Bouachria, Humanity & Inclusion’s Emergency Pool Manager. “There are thousands injured, and many of those injuries may worsen or turn into permanent disabilities. Beyond this, people have experienced significant trauma and will need psychosocial support in addition to basic needs like food, water, shelter and items for personal hygiene.”

Response Plan

Humanity & Inclusion, already present in Haiti since 2008, is preparing plans for intervention. At this time, teams are working closely with local authorities to identify the most pressing needs and possibilities. Additional Humanity & Inclusion emergency teams have been activated, and will be sent for reinforcement as soon as possible.

Among the greatest needs for the population, the following have been identified as potential areas of Humanity & Inclusion intervention given the organization’s expertise:

Rehabilitation services and distribution of mobility aids

Psychosocial and mental health support

Logistics support

Water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH)

Basic needs (food access, shelter, cash transfers)

Aid appeal

The global network has launched a fundraising appeal to support its emergency response in Haiti. People can make a secure donation at www.hi-us.org/help_haiti.

Humanity & Inclusion in Haiti

Humanity & Inclusion has been active in Haiti since 2008 and has developed a close relationship to the community. The organization has been an active part of disaster relief interventions related to the 2010 earthquake and 2016 Hurricane Matthew, while ensuring an inclusive humanitarian response in these efforts. Among other activities of inclusive livelihood and rehabilitation, Humanity & Inclusion also set up the first disability and vulnerability focal points (DVFP) and partnered with the Office of the Secretary of State for the Inclusion of People with Disabilities. Today, Humanity & Inclusion remains committed to serving the people of Haiti during this time of great need.