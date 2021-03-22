Haiti
Haiti - Worsening security situation (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)
- The week was marked by violence and insecurity in Haiti. Following a botched police intervention in a Port au Prince neighbourhood on 19 March, when at least four policemen lost their lives and eight others were badly injured, demonstrators took to the streets in the capital Port au Prince and in other provincial towns to protest against the government’s handling of security and demanding the President to step down.
- The demonstrations were marred by violence and some shops were looted and burned. Most business activities were blocked in Port au Prince.
- The security situation in Haiti is expected to worsen in 2021 with legislative elections (for the renewal of the Parliament, Senate and President) due to be held before the end of the year. Despite a return to calm over the weekend, more violence is expected in the coming days as opposition groups are calling for further demonstrations.