Haiti
Haiti - Widespread violence (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 March 2020)
The security situation in Haiti is deteriorating significantly. Two gang related executions occurred over the weekend, in two different areas of the capital, killing 10 people. Gang-related armed clashes have become a daily feature in Port au Prince, with police seemingly unable to control the increase of violent crime in the country.
Since the end of January, a wave of kidnappings have swept the capital, with daily incidents reported targeting various categories of individuals.