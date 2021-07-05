Haiti: Violence, displacement, COVID-19 (5 July 2021)

Since 1 June 2021, there has been a significant increase in deadly clashes between rival gangs in the metropolitan area. The surge in violence has been triggered by a reconfiguration of gang alliances and ongoing territorial disputes, fueling widespread insecurity and displacement. According to updated estimates, more than 14,700 people have fled their homes particularly from Martissant, Bas-Delmas and Cité Soleil. These displacements are in addition to some 3,400 people already displaced, particularly in Bel'Air and Tabarre Issa. As of 30 June 2021, the total number of internally displaced persons was estimated at 18,100. The increased insecurity comes against a backdrop of dire food insecurity with 4.4 million people in need of food assistance, 3.5 million of whom have multidimensional vulnerabilities. Compounding the challenges, the rate of infection and death due to COVID-19 has increased more than fivefold in the past month due to the arrival of new variants.