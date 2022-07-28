Haiti - Violence (DG ECHO, OCHA, OHCHR, IOM, AVSI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2022)

Between 7 and 20 July, new violent and armed clashes took place in the municipality of Cité Soleil (extremely vulnerable neighborhood of Port au Prince), involving two major gang coalitions.
According to the latest estimations from the Human Rights Office these clashes left 209 dead, 254 injured and 8 missing. Numerous cases of rape, including on minors, have been recorded and nearly 140 houses have been destroyed or burned. These figures are still provisional.
It is estimated that more than 250,000 people remain trapped in the area, with markets, schools and health centers closed. More than 3,800 new IDPs have been registered by IOM (2,000 of them in makeshift camps or new sites), adding to the 35,000 individual displacements that occurred between 24 April and 15 May due to previous confrontations.
As a first response and entry point, three multi agency operations (WFP/IOM/UNICEF) have reached Cité Soleil delivering water, food and non-food items, covering only partially the current humanitarian needs.
DG ECHO is assisting with protection support and non-food items.