12 Jan 2018

Haiti: US$252.2M needed to reach 2.2 million people with life-saving aid in 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Jan 2018 View Original
© Logan Abassi UN/MINUSTAH
Hurricane Matthew passed over Haiti on 4 October 2016, with heavy rains and winds. While the capital Port au Prince was mostly spared from the full strength of the class 4 hurricane, the western area of Grand Anse, however was in the direct path. The cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie received the full force sustaining wind and water damage across wide areas. Coastal towns were severely damaged as were many homes in remote mountainous regions.
© Logan Abassi UN/MINUSTAH

On 11 January, the Humanitarian Country Team in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and External Cooperation launched the revised Multi-Year Humanitarian Response Plan (2017-2018). In support of the Government response, the plan requires $252 million to provide critical life-saving, protection and livelihoods assistance to 2.2 million Haitians out of an estimated 2.8 million people in need.

