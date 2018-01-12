Haiti: US$252.2M needed to reach 2.2 million people with life-saving aid in 2018

On 11 January, the Humanitarian Country Team in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and External Cooperation launched the revised Multi-Year Humanitarian Response Plan (2017-2018). In support of the Government response, the plan requires $252 million to provide critical life-saving, protection and livelihoods assistance to 2.2 million Haitians out of an estimated 2.8 million people in need.

