Haiti
Haiti - Urban violence and displacement (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 July 2021)
- Clashes between rival gangs and/or the police in the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area has significantly increased since June with a particular upsurge the last few days.
- It is estimated that this violent context has generated more than 19,000 internal displaced people (IDPs) in the Port au Prince urban area who need immediate humanitarian assistance including drinking water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter, food, bedding kits, access to health and nutrition assistance, protection and psychosocial support.
- The violence is hampering access to IDPs and other humanitarian interventions in country (COVID or food assistance). Moreover, the assassination of the president on 7 July has left the country in a critical situation with no clear political way forward.