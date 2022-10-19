Haiti - Upscaling community resilience through ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction, June 2022

Project overview
Project location: Haiti
Ecosystems under restoration/protection in the South district of Haiti:
- Chardonnieres, Les Anglais, and Tiburon Key risks being addressed: Flooding, landslides and food insecurity Project period: May 2019 – June 2022
Project objectives:
-
Overall objective: The community of Chardonnier (70,000), arrondissement is more resilient to disasters (also related to climate change) due to the adoption of demonstrated best practices by farmers and landowners in the locality.
-
Specific objective: Strengthened integrated risk management and inclusive risk governance by supporting development and scaling up of Eco-DRR actions and citizen-based monitoring of disaster and climate resilient policies and practices and mainstreaming youth engagement and gender considerations.
Project budget: 889,108 USD
- Over 10 years the present value of net benefits is 5.4 million USD, including reduced property damage, income losses, carbon capture and pollution reduction (UMass-Amherst, 2022).