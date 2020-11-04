Haiti

Haiti - UNHAS - Step by step guide to passenger bookings, October 2020

REGISTERING A BOOKING FOCAL POINT

  • Each agency can designate up to three (03) Focal Point (FPs) for making bookings with UNHAS, through the Organization Signatory Introduction Form.

  • Each organization will be allocated a maximum of three (03) passengers on any flight (reduced to 2 during the Covid19 pandemic). Additional requests will be put on standby. Additional passengers will be informed of their acceptance at manifest closure or at airport counter check in.

  • In order to streamline communication, registered FPs will be the only point of contact for making bookings with UNHAS, receiving flight schedule, manifest and specific flight notification information.

