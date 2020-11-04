Haiti
Haiti - UNHAS - Step by step guide to passenger bookings, October 2020
Attachments
REGISTERING A BOOKING FOCAL POINT
Each agency can designate up to three (03) Focal Point (FPs) for making bookings with UNHAS, through the Organization Signatory Introduction Form.
Each organization will be allocated a maximum of three (03) passengers on any flight (reduced to 2 during the Covid19 pandemic). Additional requests will be put on standby. Additional passengers will be informed of their acceptance at manifest closure or at airport counter check in.
In order to streamline communication, registered FPs will be the only point of contact for making bookings with UNHAS, receiving flight schedule, manifest and specific flight notification information.