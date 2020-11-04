Haiti - UNHAS SOP Cargo Booking and Handling Guidelines, October 2020

1. Procedures to book cargo

1.1. Cargo reservation should be made by email to UNHAS at haiti.unhas@wfp.org using the Cargo Movement Request form (CMR). See attached Annex 8 - UNHAS Cargo Movement request form-. The CMR form must be completed by the user organization’s focal point and submitted to UNHAS for screening.

1.2. UNHAS Haiti segregates its cargo request into 2 different cargo type: personal cargo (excess luggage), and regular or special cargo.