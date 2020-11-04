Haiti

Haiti - UNHAS SOP Cargo Booking and Handling Guidelines, October 2020

Format
Manual and Guideline
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

1. Procedures to book cargo

1.1. Cargo reservation should be made by email to UNHAS at haiti.unhas@wfp.org using the Cargo Movement Request form (CMR). See attached Annex 8 - UNHAS Cargo Movement request form-. The CMR form must be completed by the user organization’s focal point and submitted to UNHAS for screening.

1.2. UNHAS Haiti segregates its cargo request into 2 different cargo type: personal cargo (excess luggage), and regular or special cargo.

Related Content