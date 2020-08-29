Haiti: Tropical Storm Laura - Situation Report No. 4, As of 28 August 2020, 16:00

This report is produced by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the situation on 28 August.

HIGHLIGHTS

Tropical Storm Laura created heavy rain, strong wind and flooding across Haiti on Sunday 23 August. 28 communes across four departments were badly affected by flooding. The death toll from Tropical Storm Laura has now risen to 31, and 8 people are still reported as missing.

The General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC) has requested humanitarian assistance for at least 8,835 families whose houses have been damaged, flooded or destroyed by the storm, primarily in the Sud-Est, Sud, Ouest and Nippes departments. Numerous roads and bridges were damaged, and some areas remain accessible only by air and sea.

Further evaluations are being carried out by the Government, supported by the UN and partners, to better understand the impact of the storm, including on agricultural production.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The passing of tropical storm Laura created moderate to heavy rains, strong gusts of winds and dangerous sea conditions across many departments, including the Sud, Sud-Est, Ouest, Artibonite, Nippes, and Centre on Sunday 23 August. The storm caused flooding in 28 communes across 4 departments, as shown in the map above. The Sud, Sud-Est, Ouest, and Nippes departments are the most heavily impacted.

A total of 31 people were killed as a result of the storm and another 8 are still reported as missing. At least 8,835 houses have been reported by the DGPC as affected, including 6,272 flooded, 2,320 damaged and 243 destroyed, primarily in the Sud-Est, Sud, Ouest and Nippes departments.

HUMANITARIAN IMPACT AND RESPONSE

The Government, together with UN partners, took part in a fly-over of the Ouest and Sud-Est departments on Wednesday, which revealed that the storm has had a significant environmental and agricultural impact, particularly in the Sud-Est department. As of Wednesday, extensive flooding was still visible in the urban areas of Cité Soleil and accumulated mud and debris was visible in many other areas where the floodwater has already receded.

The destruction of crops and forests was observed in various areas including around Anse-a-Pitres, Mapou, and Belle-Anse to Jacmel. The DGPC has reported agricultural losses were reported in the Sud-Est, Ouest, south Artibonite, Grand ’Anse, Nippes and Nord- Ouest departments. Losses in numerous communes of the Sud-Est department are estimated to be extensive, ranging from 50-80% for certain crops. To better understand the agricultural impact of the storm, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MRNDR) is currently undertaking detailed evaluations in the Ouest, Sud-Est and Sud departments.

To assess the impact on households and better plan the response, the DGPC has been consolidating information received from its Departmental Emergency Operations Centres (COUD) on the number of houses flooded, damaged or destroyed. Based on the information reported by the DGCP so far, the Ouest, Sud-Est-, Sud and Nippes department are the most affected. UNICEF supported the COUDs of the South, South-East and Centre departments to carry out needs assessments. Various sectors including shelter, WASH and Education are prepared to respond to requests for support.

In the Sud-Est department 2,917 houses were flooded, 1,760 were damaged, and 193 destroyed Sixteen (16) of the deaths recorded occurred in the Sud-Est department. The most affected communes are: Anse-a-Pitres, Jacmel, Marigot, CayesJacmel, Thiotte, Belle-Anse, Grand-Gosier, Bainet and Cote de Fer. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DINEPA), supported by UNICEF, has delivered 50,000 aquatabs (representing a 1-month supply for 2,500 persons) by helicopter the town of Anse-a-Pitres to provide access to safe drinking water. At present, Anse-a-Pitres remains accessible only by air or sea. The DGPC delivered 3,000 food kits and 800 shelter kits to the Sud-Est and is also making preparation to distribute mattresses in Cayes-Jacmel and Anse-a-Pitres. FAES has also delivered 100 food kits to the Belle-Anse and Anse-a-Pitres communes by boat.

In the Ouest department 3,037 houses were flooded, 419 were damaged, and 28 were destroyed. Twelve (12) of the deaths recorded occurred in the Ouest department. The most affected communes are Leogane, Carrefour, Tabarre, Petionville and Cite Soleil. The DGPC has distributed 1000 shelter kits in Cite Soleil to repair damaged houses, and 10,000 food kits in the Pelerin and Cite Soleil communes. The Fund for Economic and Social Assistance (FAES) has also distributed 5000 food kits in Gressier.

In the Sud department 117 houses were flooded, 24 were damaged, and 5 destroyed. Three (3) of the deaths recorded occurred in the Sud department. The most affected communes in the department are Tiburon, Les Anglais and Port-a-Piment.

In the Nippes department 197 houses were flooded. The most affected communes are Baradere and Miragoane.

Due to damage to roads and bridges, various land access constraints have been reported across the country. To help facilitate the response, the logistics sector has today updated the map of physical access constraints based on information shared by the DGPC. The updated map can be downloaded at: https://logcluster.org/sites/default/files/maps/hti_op_accessconstraints...