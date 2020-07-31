Haiti: Tropical Storm Isaias - Situation Report No. 2, As of 30 July 2020

OCHA Haiti produces this report in collaboration with the General Directorate of Civil Protection and humanitarian partners. It covers the situation on 30 July 2020. The next report will be issued on 31 July 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the north coast of Haiti. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that tropical storm conditions will continue to spread throughout Haiti into Friday. Tropical Storm Isaias is likely to produce heavy rain and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and landslides in Haiti and the Dominican Republic as it passes the island of Hispaniola.

Moderate to strong winds and rain were reported across much of the country on Thursday morning, intensifying into the afternoon and evening in some parts of the country. Intermittent rain is forecast to continue throughout Thursday and into Friday across large parts of the country.