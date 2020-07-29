Haiti: Tropical Storm 9 (potential tropical cyclone Isaias) - Situation Report No. 1, As of 29 July 2020

This report is produced by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the situation on 29 July 2020. The next report will be issued on or around 30 July 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of the Caribbean, including Haiti. Moderate to high impact is expected within 24 to 36 hours.

Current forecasts predict heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and landslides across the country, particularly around the north coast.

The National Risk and Disaster Management Plan has today been activated and an emergency response center has been established by the Haitian General Directorate of Civil Protection.

Humanitarian partners are preparing to respond to potential impacts, under the leadership of the Government of Haiti.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a tropical storm warning for much of the Antilles, including Haiti. According to current forecasts, heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash flooding and landslides are possible, particularly for the north coast of Haiti. The latest weather report from the Haitian Hydrometeorological Unit (UHM), predicts that rains will intensify in the north in the early hours of July 30th and will gradually spread across the country as the day progresses.

The UHM, in conjunction with the Directorate General for Civil Protection (DGCP), have this morning announced the activation of the National Risk and Disaster Management Plan with a level orange alert, which means a moderate to high impact on the country is expected within 24 to 36 hours.

PREPARATION

On 29 July 2020, the DGCP stood-up its Center for National Emergency Operations (COUN), in anticipation of possible impacts of the storm on the population. With the support of OCHA, the information management team of the COUN has begun preparatory work and will be ready to launch an assessment of the potential impacts as early as Friday, if necessary. Under the leadership of the Government of Haiti, OCHA is coordinating with humanitarian partners in-country to take stock of available resources and capacity for the potential response.

To support COVID-19 efforts in disaster affected communities, a total of 36,000 N95 masks and 1.1 million surgical masks have been allocated to the DGCP for distribution. These supplies have been donated to the Government of Haiti by the World Health Organization / Jack Ma Foundation, supported by the Caribbean Disaster Management Agency (CDEMA) and with logistical support from the World Food Program (WFP).

The DGPC have also mobilized their field networks to remind the population to remain vigilant and to follow safety directives in case of heavy rain and strong winds as the tropical storm approaches.