Haiti - Social unrest update (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 June 2019)

New demonstrations on Sunday and Monday resulted in the shut down of most commercial and administrative activities. Burning barricades and stone-throwing have been observed in several parts of the country over the past days. In Port-au-Prince, groups on motorbikes reportedly assaulted cars and pedestrians, creating panic and disrupting normal activities. A counter-demonstration called by the President’s party on Tuesday was eventually cancelled at the President’s demand, fearing violent clashes with the opposition. Continued access constraints are disrupting humanitarian partners’ operations, however, there has been no suspension of activities. The situation remains unpredictable and volatile. Violent demonstrations are likely to continue, further compounding the already dire situation of the most vulnerable.