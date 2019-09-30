Haiti - Social unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 30 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Haiti sinks every day more into a profound crisis. The ongoing fuel shortage in the past week has paralysed economic activities in the country, causing widespread demonstrations and riots.
- Responding to the call of opposition leaders, last week was a week of violent social unrest across the country, culminating in the violent demonstration of Friday 27 September. Road blockades, looting, attacks on police stations and clashes with the police have been reported in most of the main towns and in particular in Port-au-Prince and Les Cayes. More demonstrations have been called for the beginning of this week.