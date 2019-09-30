30 Sep 2019

Haiti - Social unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Sep 2019 View Original
  • Haiti sinks every day more into a profound crisis. The ongoing fuel shortage in the past week has paralysed economic activities in the country, causing widespread demonstrations and riots.
  • Responding to the call of opposition leaders, last week was a week of violent social unrest across the country, culminating in the violent demonstration of Friday 27 September. Road blockades, looting, attacks on police stations and clashes with the police have been reported in most of the main towns and in particular in Port-au-Prince and Les Cayes. More demonstrations have been called for the beginning of this week.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.