02 Oct 2019

Haiti - Social Unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

Violent mass protests continue to severely affect the daily lives of Haiti’s highly vulnerable population. Economic activities are negatively affected and access to schools, health facilities and basic services is limited. Confrontation and violence are increasing over time.

Opposition leaders insist on the President’s resignation and continue to call on people to take to the street. Fuel reserves are limited and new shortages would further affect the situation should no solution to the problem be found.

DG ECHO continues to closely monitor the situation.

