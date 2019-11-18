Haiti: Situation update

Most businesses and schools in Haiti have remained closed since mid-September due to protests and unrest, which are negatively impacting economic and social life in Port-au-Prince and other urban centres.

Increasing levels of food insecurity are exacerbating the situation. Some 3.7 million people are in crisis and experiencing emergency levels of food insecurity, including 1 million people – out of a total population of 11 million – at emergency level 4, according to the latest Integrated Phase Classification (IPC) report. Assessments indicate that food-insecure populations will increase to more than 4 million people by March 2020.

