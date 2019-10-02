Haiti Situation Report, 1 Oct 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Hospitals, orphanages, civil protection units and other emergency services are functioning with limited capacity because of fuel shortage, lack of safe water and other essentials.

UN agencies and their partners seek to resume humanitarian assistance to thousands of vulnerable Haitians, as their ability to deliver is affected because of restricted access.

KEY FIGURES

2.6M People in need

1.3M People targeted

2.1M People in IPC phase 3

571k People in IPC phase 4

FUNDING (2019)

$126.2M Required

$26.4M Received

21% Progress

BACKGROUND

Security incidents and roadblocks have disrupted humanitarian programmes of United Nations agencies and NGOs in Haiti

Humanitarian programmes of UN agencies and NGOs in Haiti have been impacted – in some cases severely - by roadblocks and several security incidents across Haiti.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has been liaising with humanitarian and development partners to assess the impact of the current situation.

FEATURE

Food security threatened

The food security sector co-led by the World Food Programme and the Food Agriculture Organization (WFP/FAO), in support of national institutions, reported that should the situation continue, thousands of people already facing the consequences of severe food insecurity will be further negatively impacted, with food assistance unable to reach them.

The sector is scaling up response efforts with the latest funds received from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) of about US$5 million in August 2019 to target about 65,000 people, and $9 million from the European Commission for Humanitarian Aid for another 125,000 people. However, the current situation has forced a slowdown of the activities.

At the beginning of the year, 2.6 million Haitians were food insecure. There are indications that more people could be food insecure due to economic challenges and rainfall deficits in some parts of the country. The current situation impacts the most vulnerable people’s access to livelihoods and food . As of 16 September, WFP has had to suspend all food deliveries to schools. So far, only 39 per cent of schools have received the commodities; food deliveries to schools located in southern Haiti were particularly affected by the security situation. Additionally and since 16 September, cash transfers to over 7,300 households (37,000 people; emergency response/unconditional and disasterrisk reduction/conditional) planned in Grand’Anse, Artibonite and North departments have been postponed, due to the the volatile situation and shortage of fuel.