Haiti - Severe weather (Meteo Haiti, NOAA, Flood List, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)
Heavy rain resulted in flooding in the Ouest Department between 3-6 June.
According to media reports, as of 11 June at 8.00 UTC, four people died (two in Cité Soleil municipality, one in Carrefour municipality, and one in Cabaret municipality), four people are reported missing (three in Carrefour and one in Cabaret) and another three injured by the flooding.
621 houses have been damaged in Carrefour and several sections of roads disrupted.
Moderate to locally very heavy rainfall is forecast over northern departments between 11-12 June.