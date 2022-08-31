Haiti - Severe weather (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2022)

Heavy rain affected several Departments of Haiti during the second half of August, leading to casualties and damage. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), at least three people died, 350 houses have been flooded and 35 were destroyed in the Croix-des-Bouquets area (Ouest Department). In the commune of Arcahaie and in the City of Cabaret (Ouest Department), 17 houses have been destroyed and 125 others flooded. Damage has been reported also across the Artibonite Department.

For the next 48 hours, moderate rain is expected over most Departments of the country.

Under the coordination of the Haitian Civil Protection (DGPC), several partners are present on the ground to ensure the management of emergencies caused by these floods, which could worsen in the event of new rains.