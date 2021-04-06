Haiti

Haiti - Severe weather and floods (UHM, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 April 2021)

  • Heavy rain across northern Departments of Haiti in particular have caused flooding that has resulted in casualties and damage.

  • According to media reports, at least 3 people died and 3 are missing in the North Department. In addition, 137 families have been evacuated, 85 people are displaced and more than 1,200 houses are reportedly damaged or flooded in the North-West and Nord-East Departments.

  • Further rainis expected in the affected areas over the next 24 hours.

