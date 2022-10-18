Haiti - Response Overview October 2022

Key points
-
According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, nearly half of the population in Haiti is in high acute food insecurity (September 2022–February 2023), including for the first time ever over 19 200 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).
-
Since the beginning of the year, the cost of rice is 26 percent higher, beans are over 30 percent more expensive and cooking oil increased by 44 percent. The basic food basket is out of reach for many Haitians. Year-on-year inflation stands at a staggering 63 percent and the cost of petrol has doubled. The situation is being further exacerbated by the recent cholera outbreak and the lack of portable water, which is likely to push more people to the brink of survival.
-
With limited funding received, only 100 000 people have been reached with livelihoods support in rural areas, accounting for about 11 percent of people in need.
In numbers
4.7 million people in high acute food insecurity, of whom 19 206 in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5)
43% of acutely food‑insecure people live in rural areas
24 200 internally displaced people (September 2022)
USD 33.7 million still needed by FAO to assist 470 000 people