Haiti - Response Overview October 2022

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, nearly half of the population in Haiti is in high acute food insecurity (September 2022–February 2023), including for the first time ever over 19 200 people in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5).

Since the beginning of the year, the cost of rice is 26 percent higher, beans are over 30 percent more expensive and cooking oil increased by 44 percent. The basic food basket is out of reach for many Haitians. Year-on-year inflation stands at a staggering 63 percent and the cost of petrol has doubled. The situation is being further exacerbated by the recent cholera outbreak and the lack of portable water, which is likely to push more people to the brink of survival.