Haiti - Response Overview July 2021

Key points

Haiti is one of the worst food crises in the world with 46 percent of the population projected to be in high acute food security, mainly due to reduced agricultural production caused by a long period of drought, storms and increased prices of basic foodstuffs, which are compounded by the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Tropical Storm Elsa hit the southern peninsula of Haiti on 3 July, causing strong winds and rain. Preliminary reports indicate the destruction of 60 percent of maize plantations in certain communes of Belle Anse, as well as of trees and communication power lines. This adds to the effects of previous natural disasters such as Hurricane Laura, severe drought, etc.