05 Feb 2020

Haiti - Response Overview January 2020

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 31 Jan 2020
Throughout 2019, Haiti was marked by major natural disasters that add to the effects of those experienced during the past ten years, the cholera epidemic, and the deteriorating socio-political and economic situation. Compounded by the country’s structural weaknesses, vulnerable populations face increased levels of food insecurity and continue to have limited access to basic social services.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis (October 2019), if no actions are taken to restore the livelihoods of vulnerable populations, the food security situation is expected to further deteriorate particularly during next year’s lean season (March–June 2020), with 4.1 million people projected to be in IPC Phases 3-4.

