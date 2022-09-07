HAITI: Recovery continues 1 year after earthquake

Salesian Past Pupils of Malta raise 10,000 euros for youth impacted by 2021 earthquake

(MissionNewswire) Salesian Past Pupils of Malta organized a fundraiser to support Salesians in Haiti who continue their efforts after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and left thousands injured and homeless on Aug. 14, 2021. Under the leadership of Bryan Magro, president of the World Confederation of Past Pupils of Don Bosco, 10,000 euros was provided to purchase and distribute food and medical and health kits to the most affected families. The donation was made in collaboration among the Past Pupils of Malta and the Association of Past Pupils of the Dominic Savio College in Haiti.

"Youth in Haiti are suffering from the country's natural disasters, economic conditions and ongoing civil strife," said Father Gus Baek, director of Salesian Missions, the U.S. development arm of the Salesians of Don Bosco. "Donations like this help to ensure that youth and their families have the nutrition and medical supplies they continue to need after another devastating earthquake."

Salesian missionaries have initiated projects to help youth and their communities. New short-term training courses for young men and women were recently launched for those who want to find employment in the construction industry to help rebuild collapsed houses.

After the earthquake, thousands of people were left homeless and living in camps. Private organizations, religious congregations and volunteers provided humanitarian assistance to the victims in the absence of support from the state.

Salesian missionaries began working in Haiti in 1935 in response to the Haitian government's request for a professional school. Since then, Salesian missionaries have expanded their work to include 11 main educational centers and more than 200 schools across the country.

Each of the main centers includes a number of primary and secondary schools, vocational training centers, and other programs for street children and youth in need. Salesian programs are located throughout Haiti, including in the cities of Port-au-Prince, Fort-Liberté, Cap-Haïtien, Les Cayes and Gressier. Today, Salesian missionaries in Haiti provide the largest source of education outside of the Haitian government with schools providing education to 25,500 primary and secondary school students.

Sources:

ANS Photo (usage permissions and guidelines must be requested from ANS)

ANS -- Malta -- A fundraiser in support of Haiti organized by the Past Pupils

HAITI: Youth train to rebuild homes after earthquake

Salesian Missions -- Haiti

*Any goods, services, or funds provided by Salesian Missions to programs located in this country were administered in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including sanctions administered by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control.