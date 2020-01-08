Haiti: Providing Opportunities for all Haitians

Resources from the International Development Association (IDA) supported significant results in a fragile and challenging environment in Haiti. With IDA support, the Government of Haiti was able to maintain and improve education and health services, resulting in expanded access to quality primary education to 240,000 children, increased access to maternal and child health services to over 1.2 million people, and significant interruption in cholera transmission. There have been no laboratory confirmed cases of cholera since January 2019. Similarly, major gains were achieved in improving infrastructure and disaster preparedness, including expanded access to electricity to over 233,000 people and to all-weather roads to over 2 million people. IDA increased access to and quality of water for over 60,000 people.