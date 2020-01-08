08 Jan 2020

Haiti: Providing Opportunities for all Haitians

Report
from World Bank
Published on 08 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.54 MB)

Resources from the International Development Association (IDA) supported significant results in a fragile and challenging environment in Haiti. With IDA support, the Government of Haiti was able to maintain and improve education and health services, resulting in expanded access to quality primary education to 240,000 children, increased access to maternal and child health services to over 1.2 million people, and significant interruption in cholera transmission. There have been no laboratory confirmed cases of cholera since January 2019. Similarly, major gains were achieved in improving infrastructure and disaster preparedness, including expanded access to electricity to over 233,000 people and to all-weather roads to over 2 million people. IDA increased access to and quality of water for over 60,000 people.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.